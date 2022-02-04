Rain With A Wintry Mix Possible

Rain, patchy fog and mild to start to the day. Temps will fall through the day. If there is moisture lingering this evening, expect a wintry mix. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect 8AM-4PM for Baltimore and Carroll counties. It will be cold and blustery tomorrow with highs struggling to reach freezing but it will feel like the teens and low 20s. Temperatures rebound to seasonal levels by Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid 40s. Temperatures head to 50 degrees by the end of next week.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Rain, mainly before 5pm. Patchy fog between 9am and 3pm. Temperature falling to around 35 by 5pm. Breezy, with a southwest wind 17 to 22 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: A chance of rain, snow, freezing rain, and sleet before 9pm, then a slight chance of snow and freezing rain between 9pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a northwest wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 18. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 37. East wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 46.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.