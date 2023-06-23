Rain & storms today

BALTIMORE — A cold front crosses the area this afternoon-sparking showers and thunderstorms. This activity will linger into the evening, so make sure you have the rain gear with you before you head out and about. Isolated instances of flooding are not out of the question, especially along the Bay, and in low-lying areas. High temperatures will return to the low-80s and will keep climbing through the weekend. Warm and humid this weekend with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible on Saturday. An isolated thunderstorm is not out of the question on Sunday afternoon as the boundary lingers nearby. Nearing 90° on Sunday and into the start of next week. Another disturbance slides in-producing multiple waves of rain and thunderstorms through the middle of the week.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog before 2pm. High near 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tonight Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 3am, then scattered showers. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Isolated showers before 9am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9am and 3pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. High near 85.

Saturday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9pm and 3am. Low around 66.

Sunday A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Monday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 3pm. High near 90.

Monday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 3am, then a chance of showers. Low around 67.

Tuesday A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. High near 85.

Tuesday Night Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 65.

Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a high near 85.