Rain & storms linger into race weekend

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Stay weather aware if you're going to be out at Pimlico today or Saturday! There is a chance for strong storms this morning if storms are capable of breaking through a stable layer of air. Spotty storms linger through the middle of the day before stronger storms arrive this evening into Saturday. There is a potential for strong storms that could be capable of producing large hail and damaGing winds! An isolated tornado is not out of the question. There is potential for a line of storms to develop that could be strong. If that can hold together coming east, the storms on Saturday look limited. If that falls apart, the left over energy could create a new round of storms Saturday. Both days are highlighted as a "slight risk" or level 2 out of 5 for strong to severe storms. Either way we will be watching the weather very closely over the next few days. Sunday will be drier and less active! Next week largely follows suit with dry skies and mild temperatures until we hit midweek.

7 Day Forecast:

Friday Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light southwest wind.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Tuesday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Wednesday Showers. High near 68.

Wednesday Night Showers. Low around 54.

Thursday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.