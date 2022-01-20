Rain, Snow And Falling Temps

Rain and snow on tap until the afternoon. Temps will fall to freezing or subfreezing through the day. Much colder air will arrive by tomorrow with lows in the teens and highs only in the mid to upper 20s. Another system is on the move Friday night into Saturday morning but continues to trend south. Therefore, Saturday looks drier with the snow staying southeast. Temps stay below normal into the middle of next week.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Thursday: Rain and snow, mainly before 11am. Temperature falling to around 30 by 5pm. North wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. North wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 27. North wind 9 to 11 mph.

Friday Night: A chance of snow, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. North wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: A slight chance of snow before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.

Tuesday Night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

