Rain showers return today

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Showers are expected to arrive this afternoon and continue into Wednesday. Thanksgiving will be drier and noticeably cooler and windy, with highs in the mid-40s. Winds will be rather blustery later this week, which will make it feel like the low to mid-30s on Thursday and Friday! Winds relax this weekend with dry skies on Saturday. Another front could bring a round of rain showers to the area on Sunday.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 57. South wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Showers. Low around 50. South wind 5-10 mph.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Thanksgiving Day Partly cloudy, with a high near 46.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 42.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Sunday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.

Sunday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Monday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.