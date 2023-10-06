Rain showers return

BALTIMORE — A potent cold front approaches the region today- keeping skies mostly cloudy with occasional scattered showers throughout the day. The cold front crosses central Maryland early Saturday, generating a line of gusty showers and embedded thunderstorms. Conditions look drier for the second half of the day, just in time for the O's game! Behind the cold front, northwest winds increase with wind gusts up to 30 mph. This will give us our first taste of fall this weekend! Morning temperatures will range in the 40s, making it feel more like sweater weather. A mostly dry start to next week with highs in the 60s returning to near-normal in the low 70s towards the end of the week.

7 Day Forecast:

Today A slight chance of showers before 9am, then a slight chance of showers after 3pm. Patchy fog between 7am and 11am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming south around 5-10 mph.

Tonight A chance of showers before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between midnight and 3am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 5-10 mph.

Saturday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Northwest wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Northwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Columbus Day Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 70.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.