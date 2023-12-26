Rain showers begin to slide in

BALTIMORE — A foggy start to our Tuesday turns into a more showery one by the afternoon thanks to the larger weather maker hanging over the middle of the country. As it continues to make it's way east, we begin to see rain showers increase for most of Wednesday. Temperatures will also see a bit of a boost as we have winds aloft move in from the south letting our highs top out in the mid 50s. Thursday will see a break from the rain and be our warmest day as our highs reach nearly 60 degrees. Wrapping up the work week, we get another chance of rain as a quick moving system passing over us that will bring us some afternoon rain showers. The weekend looks to be dry for any New Year activities but temperatures take a little bit of a tumble back into the upper 40s

Have a great day!

WMAR

7 day forecast

Today Rain likely, mainly after 7am. Areas of fog before 1pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 50. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight Rain. Patchy fog after 9pm. Low around 45. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 4pm. High near 57. East wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Wednesday Night Rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. East wind around 6 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night A chance of showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night A chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

New Year's Day Partly sunny, with a high near 46.