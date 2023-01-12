Rain returns today!

BALTIMORE — Plenty of clouds today with a break in the rain through the early-afternoon hours. The main batch of rain moves into central Maryland this evening. Southerly winds increase throughout the evening hours with gusts between 30-40 mph at times. Highs will likely peak closer to midnight, in the 50s. Showers should wrap up early Friday morning and skies will gradually clear with breezy winds and falling temperatures throughout the day. Saturday morning wind chills are going to be well below freezing. Blustery northwest winds will keep highs in the low 40s. Winds relax on Sunday with temperatures in the mid-40s. The weather pattern looks dry for MLK Day with temperatures in the low-50s. Temperatures will gradually climb into the mid-50s by the middle of next week.

Have a tremendous Thursday!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Rain mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of rain. Low around 45. South wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 54. West wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Northwest wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 25.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 47.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

M.L.King Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Tuesday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 56.