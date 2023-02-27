Rain returns to start the week

BALTIMORE — A disturbance moves into the region today- bringing rain showers this afternoon and evening. High temperatures today will climb to seasonal levels, in the mid to upper-40s. The middle of the work week stays mild as temperatures climb back into the mid to upper 50s with more sunshine. There is a slight chance of a few showers on Thursday morning Thursday with afternoon highs in the mid-60s. Things get tricky on Friday. As of right now, it looks like Friday's system will be just warm enough to see mostly rain but some guidance shows the potential for wintry precipitation. There is still plenty of uncertainty with Friday's forecast, so expect changes in the coming days. Drying out this weekend with more sunshine and seasonal highs, in the mid to upper-40s.

Have a great start to the week!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Rain, mainly after 1pm. High near 47. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight Rain, mainly before 1am. Low around 38. Southeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35. North wind 3 to 6 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Wednesday Night A chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Thursday A chance of rain before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night Rain, mainly after 1am. Low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Chance of Rain/Snow mix. High near 50. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.