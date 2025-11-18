Rain returns on your Tuesday!

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! A dry start to the day with clouds increasing through the morning hours. High temperatures will only rise into the upper-40s with lighter winds than previous days. Rain showers arrive mid-afternoon and will linger through midnight. Rain amounts will be around a half inch with higher amounts south of Baltimore city. A few wet snowflakes may mix in across our northern counties. Mostly cloudy and dry mid-week with highs in the 50s. Shower chances increase on Friday, and may linger into Saturday morning. Drier and seasonal on Sunday with more sunshine!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Tuesday A chance of rain. Increasing clouds, with a high near 49. Calm wind becoming west around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night Rain. Patchy fog. Low around 39. Calm wind.

Wednesday Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 51.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Thursday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.

Thursday Night Cloudy, with a low around 45.

Friday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.

Friday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Saturday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 57.