Rain returns on your Thursday!

Drier and milder this weekend...
Temperatures stay below normal into Thursday with more clouds ahead of the next cold front. Rain showers move through Thursday evening into early Friday morning. Temperatures will rebound back into the mid-60s this weekend with mostly sunny skies. We are looking at a dry start to next week with above normal warmth. Maybe another rain chance late next week.
BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Another cold start to the day with highs in the mid-50s this afternoon. Clouds thicken up as a cold front approaches, bringing rain showers to the area this evening through Friday morning. Temperatures will rebound back into the mid-60s this weekend with mostly sunny skies. We are looking at a dry start to next week with above normal warmth. Perhaps another rain chance late during the middle of next week.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Thursday A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 55. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.
Thursday Night Rain. Low around 42. Northeast wind around 5-10 mph.
Friday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 58.
Friday Night Clear, with a low around 42.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 63.
Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 39.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.
Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Wednesday A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

