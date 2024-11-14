Rain returns on your Thursday!

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Another cold start to the day with highs in the mid-50s this afternoon. Clouds thicken up as a cold front approaches, bringing rain showers to the area this evening through Friday morning. Temperatures will rebound back into the mid-60s this weekend with mostly sunny skies. We are looking at a dry start to next week with above normal warmth. Perhaps another rain chance late during the middle of next week.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Thursday A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 55. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.
Thursday Night Rain. Low around 42. Northeast wind around 5-10 mph.
Friday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 58.
Friday Night Clear, with a low around 42.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 63.
Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 39.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.
Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Wednesday A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.