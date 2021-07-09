Rain, Rain, Go Away...

WMAR

We've had lots of rain opportunities lately... and it reflects in our rain totals for the month.

As of yesterday--we've picked up nearly 2" of rain at BWI. Now that may not sound like much, but the monthly average is 4.07", and we're nearly half way there, despite only being 1/3 of the way through the month.

The good news-- there's finally an afternoon in the forecast that doesn't have a chance of showers and thunderstorms! That's thanks in part to a cold front that is passing through the region. We are still expecting seasonal temps tomorrow-- highs in the upper 80s, but being out of the 90s is a treat.

Unfortunately temperatures will be returning to the 90s Sunday-- and heat indices will be back to triple digits by Monday.

Stay safe and remember to hydrate!

