Rain & possible flakes on this Friday

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Rain showers slide in this morning with a few flakes near the state line. High temperatures will only rise into the low-40s this afternoon. This evening will feature another opportunity of a light rain/snow mix, especially across our northern suburbs. Little to no accumulation is expected. Saturday is the first day of winter and it will sure feel like it! Temperatures will only warm up into the mid-30s, but it will feel like the 20s thanks to elevated northwest winds. Wind gusts will range between 30-35 mph, making it feel very cold and blustery for the Ravens game! Staying below freezing on Sunday, with wind chills in the teens and low-20s. A gradual warm-up is expected next week with high temperatures rising into the mid-40s just in time for Christmas and the start of Hanukkah. There is a chance for rain showers on Christmas day.

Have a sunny day!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 42. North wind around 5-10 mph.

Tonight A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Northwest wind 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 31.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 16.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 34.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Christmas Day A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Wednesday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Thursday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.