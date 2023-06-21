Rain moves in

BALTIMORE — Astronomical summer begins today, but temperatures will range about 10 degrees below average for this time of year, in the mid-70s. This is due to abundant cloud cover and a breezy northeasterly wind flow, which may produce wind gusts up to 30-35 mph at times. Showers become more widespread as the day goes on with a steady shield of rain lingering through the evening hours. Rainfall totals today could add up to 0.50-1". Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are in the cards for Thursday with an additional 0.50-1" expected. Temperatures will only rise into the low to mid-70s. A cold front crosses the area on Friday afternoon-sparking another round of showers and thunderstorms. Isolated instances of flooding are not out of the question. High temperatures will return to the low-80s on

Friday before climbing back to seasonal levels this weekend. There is still the potential for isolated showers and storms on Saturday, but Sunday looks drier with more sunshine. Starting off next week with another round of rain on Monday and Tuesday.

Have a great day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 74. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Tonight Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 60. East wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 74.

Thursday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 66.

Friday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 83.

Friday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 2am. Low around 67.

Saturday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Monday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Tuesday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.