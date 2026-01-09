BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! A mostly dry start to the day before rain finally returns this afternoon and evening. The coverage of rain increases overnight into Saturday morning. Rain could become heavy at times. Rainfall should be largely beneficial with average totals between 0.75 - 1.25". Showers taper off during the second half of the day on Saturday. Drier and cooler on Sunday with highs in the 40s. Winds will become gusty, upwards of 40 mph at times.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Rain likely. Increasing clouds, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming south 5-10 mph in the morning.

Tonight Rain likely. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind around 5-10 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday Rain. High near 55.

Saturday Night Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 41.

Sunday A slight chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 43.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Wednesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.

Wednesday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Thursday A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.