Rain expected on Thursday

Good morning, happy Thursday.

Temperatures start off a bit chilly this morning with the 30s across the state. Clouds will remain heavy throughout the day. Rain showers will move in throughout the afternoon and evening, with a brief changeover into snow possible overnight. No accumulation is expected. Friday dries up and warms up. Saturday is looking like the pick of the week, with temperatures well into the 50s and plenty of sunshine. More snow chances return next week.

Thursday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.

Thursday Night A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 57.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Sunday Night A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Monday A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.

Monday Night A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Tuesday A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.

Tuesday Night Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 33.

Wednesday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

