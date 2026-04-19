Rain continues for Sunday afternoon

Good morning, happy Sunday!

Showers will continue off and on throughout our Sunday, with showers becoming heavy at times. Associated with a cold front, we will see much cooler, drier air following this system. Temperatures take a big tumble throughout the next 12-24 hours.

Some events may be canceled due to periodic heavy rain!

Looking to next week, we will see a gradual buildup of temperatures following Monday. Highs will return to above average as soon as mid-week.

Have a safe weekend!

Sunday Showers, mainly between 8am and 2pm. High near 61. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 61.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 73.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.