Rain Chances This Weekend

Cooler temperature invade our weekend forecast.

On top of that, there's a chance for rain and both Saturday and Sunday. A few showers will fire up as a secondary cold front and it's associated low pressure tracks through region. No severe weather risk, but winds will gust up to 25mph behind the front. There will be periods of sun, and rain chances will decrease as we head into the evening hours.

Another rain chance returns Sunday, but the heaviest rain and best chance for showers will remain in the northernmost communities near the Mason Dixon Line.

