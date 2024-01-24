Rain chances increase

BALTIMORE — Mostly cloudy today with isolated rain chances this afternoon and evening. Rain will be more widespread on Thursday with afternoon highs climbing into the low-60s. Friday will be the warmest day with highs in the mid-60s with some lingering showers. Cooling down throughout the weekend into the 50s on Saturday and upper-40s on Sunday. Saturday will be the weekend winner as we dry out briefly and bring back more sunshine. Another chance of rain showers moves in on Sunday just in time for the Ravens game. Trending more seasonal early next week and the weather pattern dries out.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of rain. Patchy fog after 9am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 49.

Tonight Rain likely, mainly after 2am. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a temperature rising to around 49 by 4am. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5-10 mph in the evening.

Thursday Rain. Patchy fog. High near 60.

Thursday Night A chance of rain. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday A chance of rain. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Saturday A chance of rain after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.

Saturday Night Rain, mainly after 8pm. Low around 41.

Sunday Rain, mainly before 2pm. High near 48.

Sunday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 44.