Rain Chances Galore This Week!

You'll want to have the umbrella nearby for the next few days. Lots of rain chances as a series storm systems will approach for the middle to latter parts of the week bringing unsettled weather through Friday. Currently, we're sitting at 1.64" at BWI airport... that's about half an inch shy of where we should be— so the rain chances are welcomed! Totals aren't looking overly impressive, and it doesn't appear that we will have a significant flood risk. Most areas pick up between a half inch to an inch of rain through Friday morning.

By Thursday, an area of high pressure over the Great Lakes will keep cold air wedged on the eastern slopes of the Appalachians ahead of disturbance to the south. Unfortunately, it looks like we'll have another disturbance bringing moisture on top of that cold air. Guidance leads me to believe that rain and sleet will be the primary forms of precipitation, but its several days away, so stay tuned.

