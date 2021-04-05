Watch
Rain Chances Galore!

After a dry start to April, we have plenty of opportunities to pick up rain...
We're only 5 days into the month-- so way to early to determine "trends" but we are about a half inch shy of where we should be. We're sitting at 0.15" at BWI and we should have picked up 0.59" so far, but I think we'll make up some of that difference this week.

Admittedly tomorrow's rain chance is pretty isolated-- and will occur during the evening. Wednesday we will have several shortwaves through move through-- one early morning, one during late afternoon/early evening... Our best chance of getting a good thumping of rain will arrive Friday as a cut-off low moves through the region, bringing with it slightly cooler temperatures. This system will cause a front to stall in our area-- which will keep a chance of rain in the forecast through the weekend.

