Rain Chance Returns Wednesday

WMAR

Another upper low level pressure system will slide closer to the region on Wednesday-- bringing with a cold front and a chance for showers. Looks like Wednesday morning's rain potential will be very light --not enough to really interrupt your morning drive; just enough to cause you to put the windshield wipers on your lowest setting...

The afternoon is where we'll see the best chance of light to moderate rain. The totals aren't overwhelming--which is great news! There will be another lull in the activity mid afternoon before we see a surface low pressure system track to our south. That looks to bring another rain chance into view during the evening hours--but it looks like our southernmost communities will have the best chance on getting in on that action.

Severe weather isn't likely with this event.

