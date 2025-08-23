Rain arrives ahead of school on Monday for some Maryland communities

Good morning, happy Sunday!

A mild and muggy start to the day with showers and clouds to our west. Waking up to some moisture for our last leg of the weekend. Temperatures are expected in the 60s, with visibility reduced in some western communities this AM. Make sure to give yourself extra time today to get to your destination safely.

Temperatures will warm throughout the next several hours into the afternoon, with the 80s projected. Showers will be very hit or miss to begin, but pick up slightly in activity for the afternoon hours. Things should clear up just in time for the workweek, with temperatures bouncing back and forth for highs.

Have a safe week!