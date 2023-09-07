Rain and storm chances return

BALTIMORE — Hot and humid today with highs in the mid-90s. Heat index values will rise up to 104°. A cold front slides through today- sparking scattered showers and storms by late-afternoon. The northwestern portion of the area will be under a Slight Risk (level 2/5) for a couple of short-lived strong to severe storms. Damaging winds will be the biggest concern late this afternoon/evening. The front stalls out and keeps the potential for showers and storms around Friday evening with temperatures in the low-90s. Some of the storms on Friday could be on the stronger side as well. While we break the heat wave this weekend, the weather pattern remains unsettled for both Saturday and Sunday as some showers and storms move through. There is a chance of an isolated storm on Monday before conditions briefly dry out on Tuesday with highs in the mid-80s. Temperatures will trend downwards into Wednesday with another round of rain and storms.

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 104. Light southwest wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 3am. Patchy fog after 5am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the evening.

Friday A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 100.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 9pm and 3am, then a chance of showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Saturday A chance of showers before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 3am, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Sunday Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. High near 85.

Sunday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then showers likely between 9pm and 3am. Low around 68.

Monday A chance of showers after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 84

Monday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 84.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.