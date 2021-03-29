Rain and Cold Temperatures Return

WMAR

We only have a couple more days left in March-- but it has already been unseasonably warm. We flirted with a record high back on March 26th-- and only missed it bay 1° when afternoon temperatures climbed to 83°. Temperatures on March 1st average 49° and by March 31st, the seasonal average climbs to 59°.

We'll be tracking our next system that will bring rain and cooler temperatures on Wednesday. Looks like western Maryland will start getting showers early morning, but the showers don't reach I-95 until around noon. Right now the threat for severe weather remain low, but we'll likely see some 30mph wind gusts as the final push of showers and storms. The final line that moves through Wednesday evening is where I'm expecting the densest pocket of moisture-- which will carry the heaviest amount of rain.

Temperatures will drop of behind the cold front. The warmest temperature on Thursday will occur shortly after midnight, with temperatures dropping off through the morning. Despite the high occurring early, afternoon temperatures will hang out in the mid to upper 40s. Unseasonably cold temperatures linger through Friday, with the weekend look dry and warmer!

