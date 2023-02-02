Quieter with plenty of clouds

BALTIMORE — A cold front moves in overnight and clears the area on Friday morning. Temperatures will drop throughout the day and winds will feel very blustery! Wind gusts may range between 30-40 mph at times, especially across higher elevation regions. This will make it feel like teens throughout the day! Feeling very frigid early Saturday morning with wake up temperatures in the teens and wind chills in the single digits. Despite the sunshine on Saturday, high temperatures will struggle to reach the lower-30s. A southerly breeze will help temperatures climb to more seasonal levels on Sunday, in the mid to upper-40s. A dry start to next week with temperatures warming into the 50s.

Happy Friday-eve!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 14. Northwest wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 31.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 49.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 56.

Tuesday Night Cloudy, with a low around 44.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.