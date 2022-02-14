Quiet, But Warming The Next Few Days

WMAR

This month has already been a roller-coaster ride! I mean temperatures have been all over the place. Today, temperatures topped out at freezing, which made it the 3rd afternoon this month that topped out in the 30s. Meanwhile, we have had 4 afternoons top out in the 60s, including three consecutive days we had 60°+ last week. That see-saw ride is forecast to continue as mother nature cannot figure out which way she wants to go (transitional season). Temperatures begin warming over the next few days and the forecast period looks to remain above average through Monday.

A cold front will slide through the area Friday— looks like we'll see rain chances increase late day Thursday through Friday morning before temperatures dip a bit. The timing of the rain is a little in flux, so stay tuned.

