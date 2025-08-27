Plenty of sunshine & unseasonably cool today

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Plenty of sunshine is expected today, with highs near 80°! Unseasonably cool temperatures linger through the next several days, with highs in the upper-70s and low-80s. A stray shower is possible on Friday, but high pressure will provide sunshine and dry conditions through Labor Day weekend!
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.
Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. West wind around 5-10 mph.
Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 80.
Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Labor Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 79.