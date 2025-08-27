Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Plenty of sunshine & unseasonably cool today

Dry conditions through Labor Day weekend...
Since the weather is quiet - I'll keep this discussion short and sweet! Unseasonably cool weather will continue through the remainder of this week! High pressure will deliver lots of sunshine and quiet conditions everyday. Expect lots of sunshine Wednesday morning, however, clouds will return Thursday morning.
BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Plenty of sunshine is expected today, with highs near 80°! Unseasonably cool temperatures linger through the next several days, with highs in the upper-70s and low-80s. A stray shower is possible on Friday, but high pressure will provide sunshine and dry conditions through Labor Day weekend!

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.
Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. West wind around 5-10 mph.
Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 80.
Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Labor Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 79.

