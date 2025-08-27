Plenty of sunshine & unseasonably cool today

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Plenty of sunshine is expected today, with highs near 80°! Unseasonably cool temperatures linger through the next several days, with highs in the upper-70s and low-80s. A stray shower is possible on Friday, but high pressure will provide sunshine and dry conditions through Labor Day weekend!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. West wind around 5-10 mph.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Labor Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 79.