Plenty of Sunshine Today Will Continue into the Weekend

High pressure in control through the weekend will bring ample sunshine. It will be breezy today with NW gusts up to 25 mph. Highs stay below normal in the upper 70s. Saturday will be sunny and seasonal with highs in the low 80s. Sunday the mercury will rise above normal into the upper 80s. The 90s make a comeback to kick off the start of next week.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 78. Northwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 58. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 64. South wind around 7 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 92.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.