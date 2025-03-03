Plenty of sunshine to start to the week!

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Starting off the week dry with high temperatures in the 40s. Nearing 60° on Tuesday with clouds increasing. Keeping an eye on the potential for gusty showers and strong thunderstorms on Wednesday. Damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and even an isolated tornado are threats that are possible. Drier with clearing skies and high temperatures in the mid-50s late-week. A few showers are possible on Saturday, while Sunday looks mostly rain-free.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming west around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Increasing clouds, with a low around 31. Light south wind.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Wednesday Showers, with thunderstorms. High near 63. Breezy.

Wednesday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 45.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 54.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 50.