Plenty of Sunshine & Below Normal Temps

High pressure builds in behind the cold front leading to plenty of sunshine. Highs will be below normal in the low 70s. Dry and cool conditions linger into the end of the week. Temps bump up to seasonal levels by the weekend with more clouds on Sunday. The chance for showers kicks off next week.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 73. North wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. North wind 3 to 8 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 72. North wind 5 to 7 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday: A chance of showers after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 40%.