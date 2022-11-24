Plenty of sun on Thanksgiving

BALTIMORE — Happy Thanksgiving Maryland! Today will be another great one as we have plenty of sunshine and temperatures warming back up into the mid to upper 50s. I would not be surprised to see a few 60s as well with the abundance of sunshine. Heading into Friday we see a weak cold front slide through during the morning hours and see some rain showers move in for us as well. This will then clear out by the second half of the day and be replaced with some gusty winds. Saturday we get a break from the wet weather but it does not last for long. Sunday another more potent weather system moves in and gives us our next best chance for rainy and windy conditions. Next work week starts off dry and comfortable before another weather system brings in the chance of rain for Wednesday.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 day forecast:

Thanksgiving Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night A chance of rain after 1am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 39. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Rain likely, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 55. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 56.

Saturday Night Rain likely after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Rain likely, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 55.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Wednesday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 50%.