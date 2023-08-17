Plenty of dry time this week

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday eve! Warmer and muggy today with highs in the mid to upper-80s. There is a chance of a few isolated pop-up thundershowers this afternoon around lunchtime through early-evening. A cold front crosses the area early Friday morning- generating a northwest wind, which will keep temperatures seasonal and humidity on the lower end of the scale. Bright sunshine is in store for the weekend with seasonable temperatures on Saturday and trending warmer for Sunday. Feeling even hotter on Monday with highs in the mid-90s. Temperatures remain in the low-90s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A slight chance of showers between 2pm and 6pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 5-10 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 90.