Plenty of dry time and sunshine this week!

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Temperatures will rise into the mid-80s with low humidity and plenty of sunshine! This week will be more settled and will feature sunny skies and seasonal temperatures in the 80s! A few isolated light showers are possible Tuesday afternoon, but many neighborhoods remain dry. Rain and thunderstorm chances return this weekend.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west 5-10 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northwest wind around 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 83. North wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light northwest wind.

Wednesday A slight chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Saturday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Sunday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.