Plenty of dry time and sunshine this week!

Unsettled this weekend...
We are looking at a great week ahead! With sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s, we are starting to feel more like August. There is a quick hit of rain possible late Monday night and into Tuesday morning. This could make for a wet commute, but won't last long. We are back to sunshine most of this week. The only substantial chance for rain is back by next weekend.
BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Temperatures will rise into the mid-80s with low humidity and plenty of sunshine! This week will be more settled and will feature sunny skies and seasonal temperatures in the 80s! A few isolated light showers are possible Tuesday afternoon, but many neighborhoods remain dry. Rain and thunderstorm chances return this weekend.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west 5-10 mph.
Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northwest wind around 5-10 mph.
Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 83. North wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light northwest wind.
Wednesday A slight chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 86.
Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 87.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 68.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Saturday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Sunday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

