Plenty of clouds to kick off the week

BALTIMORE — There will be abundant cloud cover to kick off the week with patchy drizzle this morning. Isolated rain showers are possible later today thanks to a coastal low pressure system moving northward. A northeasterly wind flow will keep our temperatures in the mid-60s this afternoon. There will be plenty of clouds through mid-week with warmer highs, in the upper-60s and low-70s. Expect more sunshine late-week with highs returning to more seasonal levels, in the mid-60s this weekend.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Patchy drizzle with a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. North wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight A slight chance of showers after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday A slight chance of showers before 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night A slight chance of showers after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 70.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Saturday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.