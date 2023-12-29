Plentiful clouds today

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! A few isolated showers are possible later today around the metro-southward. This weekend looks dry with plentiful clouds and seasonal temperatures in the 40s for New Year's Eve. On New Year's Day, there is a chance of a shower or two but most areas remain dry. More sunshine is in store for the middle of next week with chilly temperatures. Rain chances increase on Thursday.

7 Day Forecast:

Today A slight chance of rain south of he Baltimore metro after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind around 5-15 mph.

Tonight A slight chance of rain before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. West wind 5-10 mph.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 49.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

New Year's Day Partly sunny, with a slight chance of isolated showers, with a high near 48.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 47.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Thursday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 46.