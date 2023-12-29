Plentiful clouds today

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! A few isolated showers are possible later today around the metro-southward. This weekend looks dry with plentiful clouds and seasonal temperatures in the 40s for New Year's Eve. On New Year's Day, there is a chance of a shower or two but most areas remain dry. More sunshine is in store for the middle of next week with chilly temperatures. Rain chances increase on Thursday.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today A slight chance of rain south of he Baltimore metro after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind around 5-15 mph.
Tonight A slight chance of rain before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. West wind 5-10 mph.
Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 48.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 49.
Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
New Year's Day Partly sunny, with a slight chance of isolated showers, with a high near 48.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.
Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30.
Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 47.
Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Thursday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 46.