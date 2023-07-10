Pleasant way to start out the work week

BALTIMORE — Starting off the work week will be quite nice as we have temperatures at a relatively mild mid 80s for our highs. A stray shower cannot be ruled out but nothing that will rain out any outdoor plans. The middle of the work week stay dry as well but the 90s make a return to the forecast. Increasing humidity also returns for the end of the work week and even the weekend for that pesky summertime setup that brings us those afternoon showers. Some of these showers can be heavy.

Have a great Monday!

WMAR

7 day forecast

Monday Isolated showers before 11am, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 90. West wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 69. South wind around 6 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 94.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8pm and 2am, then a chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday A chance of showers before 8am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 40%.