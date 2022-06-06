Picture Perfect Today!

High pressure will be in control of the weather today—yielding plenty of sunshine and low humidity. High temperatures will be quite seasonal today, in the low to mid-80s. High temperatures will trend in the mid-80s for the rest of the week but humidity values increase Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front will stall out on Tuesday, bringing some showers to the region in the evening. There will be a chance for scattered showers and storms on Wednesday. Showers will taper early Thursday and the weather pattern dries out late-week. Another round of showers and storms are possible on Saturday. Highs will be in the low-80s this weekend.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 63. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday A chance of showers after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 9pm and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 30%.