Picture Perfect Today!

Shower & storm chances ahead...
Cesar Cornejo's WMAR-2 News Weather Forecast for Sunday Evening
Posted at 3:29 AM, Jun 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-06 03:29:12-04

High pressure will be in control of the weather today—yielding plenty of sunshine and low humidity. High temperatures will be quite seasonal today, in the low to mid-80s. High temperatures will trend in the mid-80s for the rest of the week but humidity values increase Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front will stall out on Tuesday, bringing some showers to the region in the evening. There will be a chance for scattered showers and storms on Wednesday. Showers will taper early Thursday and the weather pattern dries out late-week. Another round of showers and storms are possible on Saturday. Highs will be in the low-80s this weekend.

Stay Tuned!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 63. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday A chance of showers after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 9pm and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

