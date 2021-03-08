Menu

Watch
Weather

Actions

Pesky Pollen...

As Temps Increase... So Will Our Pollen Count...
Posted at 6:37 PM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 18:37:59-05
p5.JPG

Based off of your feedback on Facebook-- most of you are ready for warmer weather. One of the things that comes with the transition to spring like temperatures is an increase in pollen. Looks like it's our tree pollen that will be activated Tuesday-- so if you're sensitive to juniper and maple, it may be a good idea to take allergy meds before you head out the door.

p4.JPG

High pressure will be lingering for the next few days, which will give us plenty of dry time. Whether you have yardwork that needs to be completed or a car that needs to be washed--- mother nature will be cooperating for the next few days as temperatures soar to the 70s by Thursday!

p3.JPG

Don't get too comfortable though...
Looking at the extended outlook, looks like we'll see cooler temperatures return next week. Matter of fact, the weekend will be the worst part of this week as afternoon highs only climb into the 50s.

#staytuned

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018