Pesky Pollen...

WMAR

Based off of your feedback on Facebook-- most of you are ready for warmer weather. One of the things that comes with the transition to spring like temperatures is an increase in pollen. Looks like it's our tree pollen that will be activated Tuesday-- so if you're sensitive to juniper and maple, it may be a good idea to take allergy meds before you head out the door.

WMAR

High pressure will be lingering for the next few days, which will give us plenty of dry time. Whether you have yardwork that needs to be completed or a car that needs to be washed--- mother nature will be cooperating for the next few days as temperatures soar to the 70s by Thursday!

WMAR

Don't get too comfortable though...

Looking at the extended outlook, looks like we'll see cooler temperatures return next week. Matter of fact, the weekend will be the worst part of this week as afternoon highs only climb into the 50s.

#staytuned