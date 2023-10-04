Patchy fog this morning; plenty of afternoon sun

BALTIMORE — Waking up with patchy fog this morning which may limit visibilities around rivers and valleys. Skies will be filled with bright sunshine today with warmer than average temperatures, in the low-80s. Temperatures will trend cooler over the next several days- dropping into the 70s late-week and eventually into the 60s by Sunday. A cold front will cross the region Friday into Saturday, bringing showers and perhaps some rumbles of thunder. Feeling breezy and more fall-like behind the cold front this weekend with highs in the low-70s on Saturday and mid-60s on Sunday. Feeling more like sweater weather next week!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Patchy fog between 7am and 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph,

Tonight Patchy fog after 5am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 58. Southeast wind around 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Friday A slight chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Friday Night A chance of showers after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Saturday Showers likely, mainly between 9am and 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night A chance of showers before 9pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 64.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Columbus Day Partly cloudy, with a high near 63.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 68.