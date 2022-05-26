Watch
Weather

Actions

Passing Shower Possible Today

Showers & storms to end the week...
WMAR 2 News Weather
BFAST.JPG
Posted at 5:08 AM, May 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-26 05:35:46-04

BALTIMORE — There will be ample clouds today with a few passing showers possible. High temperatures will warm up into the low to mid-70s this afternoon. A cold front will bring scattered showers & storms to the area during the mid-afternoon/early-evening hours. Some of these storms could be on the strong/severe side. Damaging winds and large hail the primary concern in stronger storms, but an isolated tornado and flash flooding exist also. Showers taper off Saturday and we'll see a warm and sunny Memorial Day where highs will be in the mid 80s. It will be feeling hot and humid next week with highs in the 90s.

Stay Tuned!

7DAY.JPG

7 Day Forecast:

Thursday A chance of showers, mainly between 8am and 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 74. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Night A slight chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11am. High near 82. South wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Friday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 2am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Low around 64. South wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then a chance of showers between 8am and 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday Night A chance of thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Memorial Day Sunny, with a high near 87.
Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 69.
Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 92.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018