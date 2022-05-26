Passing Shower Possible Today

BALTIMORE — There will be ample clouds today with a few passing showers possible. High temperatures will warm up into the low to mid-70s this afternoon. A cold front will bring scattered showers & storms to the area during the mid-afternoon/early-evening hours. Some of these storms could be on the strong/severe side. Damaging winds and large hail the primary concern in stronger storms, but an isolated tornado and flash flooding exist also. Showers taper off Saturday and we'll see a warm and sunny Memorial Day where highs will be in the mid 80s. It will be feeling hot and humid next week with highs in the 90s.

Stay Tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Thursday A chance of showers, mainly between 8am and 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 74. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night A slight chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11am. High near 82. South wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 2am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Low around 64. South wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then a chance of showers between 8am and 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night A chance of thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Memorial Day Sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 92.