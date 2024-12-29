Overnight storms and showers

BALTIMORE — Storms and shower stick around tonight. We could get some strong winds and a rumble of thunder or two. That system will get out of here late tonight with some fog left over for Monday morning. Winds stay strong into Monday with gusts near 30 MPH. Temperatures stay mild with readings in the upper 50s to start the week. We will get our next rain chance Tuesday evening and into the early morning hours of 2025. Skies clear out to end the week and temperatures cool back into the 40s. It looks even colder by the weekend with temps just getting above freezing.

WMAR

Tonight Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of rain and thunderstorms between 1am and 4am, then a slight chance of rain after 4am. Patchy fog between 8pm and 2am. Low around 47. South wind 7 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 57. West wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday Night Increasing clouds, with a low around 36. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday Rain likely after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Light southeast wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

New Year's Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 41.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.