Overnight showers for some

BALTIMORE — A cold front comes through Sunday evening into Monday morning. This will bring a chance for showers and a storm overnight. A few cold be on the strong side with some gusty winds. We will cool down in the wake of that front with temperatures dropping back into the upper 60s on Monday and the low to mid 60s Tuesday. Skies clear out for the middle part of the week. We warm back up to above average temperatures for this time of year. Trading in the 60s for 70s we hit our stride toward the end of the week. Friday will be the warmest of the week, in the 80s. Showers are back Saturday. At this point it looks early in the morning with clear skies back quickly. Another round of scattered showers are back Sunday with cooler temps.

WMAR

Tonight A few showers and storms are possible overnight with a low around 56.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Tuesday Partly sunny and breezy with a high near 63.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 68.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Saturday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Sunday A chance of showers Partly sunny, with a high near 65.