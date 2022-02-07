Over A Foot of Snow This Season!

WMAR

It's been a snowy season! At BWI, we have picked up over thirteen inches of snow already! We should be roughly at 11" at this point in the season, so we are ahead of the curve by about two inches. Some folks, have not been as "lucky" as us here in metro. To see evidence of this, we could take a short drive down 95 to Dulles Airport where their 11.4" is nearly a half inch shy of where they should be.

Meanwhile, folks in NYC are probably over the snow (much like me, sorry haha) as they've picked up more than 18 inches! That foot and a half puts them nearly 4 inches above where they should be at the season!

WMAR

Locally— adding to that snow total will a bit tough, as we are forecasting the warmest overall week we have seen this year! Temperatures will hang out 5-10° above average Wednesday through Saturday. A relatively weak cold front slides through Thursday but there doesn't seem to be enough energy there, but to squeeze out a stray sprinkle. Colder temperatures return by Sunday.

#staytuned