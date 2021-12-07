WMAR

Temperatures will drop dramatically heading into Tuesday as a cold air mass slides into our area overnight. Morning lows will drop towards freezing, while afternoon highs struggle to reach the lower 40s. As this air mass remains in place, a disturbance will approach the area from the west, bringing moisture into the environment....which will lead to our first measurable snow event this season. Light snow showers will begin trickling in during the early morning hours... some of which will occur during morning commute.

Snow showers will linger through late morning, with some mixing occurring during the early afternoon. Admittedly most of the mixing looks to occur south and east of the city of Baltimore. Things begin drying out as we head into the evening commute.

Now lets talk totals.

My gut tells me this will be a low impact event. Very little accumulation... roughly a tenth to three-tenths of an inch.... and mainly on grassy surfaces. Now, there are some models that are forecasting higher totals... up to two inches. I'm not buying those resolutions — and that's based on the fact that in order to get two inches of snow some very specific things would need to happen that aren't likely.

#staytuned