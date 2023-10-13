One more day in the 70s

BALTIMORE — One more day featuring highs in the 70s with a mixture of sun and clouds before conditions become unsettled this weekend. A low-pressure system slides into the region from west to east, increasing clouds overnight and bringing rain showers to the area on Saturday by late-morning. Scattered showers persist throughout the day with the heaviest rain/highest rainfall totals along the Bay and to the southeast of the metro. Rainfall totals between 0.50-1" can be expected for most, with locally higher amounts along the Eastern Shore. Northwest wind gusts increase Sunday, upwards of 25-30 mph. This will help knock temperatures down into the 60s this weekend and next week. A few isolated rain showers are possible early next week. Trending a bit milder and drier, in the mid-60s mid-week.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 70. North wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Increasing clouds, with a low around 51. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5pm. High near 64.

Saturday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 50.

Sunday A chance of showers before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Tuesday A chance of showers after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 65.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.