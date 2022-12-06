On/off showers today

BALTIMORE — Intermittent rain showers will linger throughout the day with mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the upper-40s and near 50°. A few showers may linger into Wednesday. Drier for Thursday with more wet weather on tap for Friday late day into Saturday. Temperatures will gradually climb into the mid to upper-50s mid-week before cooler air works in Friday through the weekend.

Stay tuned!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Rain. High near 50. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight Rain. Low around 48. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday A chance of rain, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.

Thursday Night A chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night A chance of rain before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Monday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 30%.