On/off showers today

BALTIMORE — Intermittent rain showers will linger throughout the day with mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the upper-40s and near 50°. A few showers may linger into Wednesday. Drier for Thursday with more wet weather on tap for Friday late day into Saturday. Temperatures will gradually climb into the mid to upper-50s mid-week before cooler air works in Friday through the weekend.
7 Day Forecast:
Today Rain. High near 50. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight Rain. Low around 48. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday A chance of rain, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday Night A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.
Thursday Night A chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday Night A chance of rain before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 48.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 48.
Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Monday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 30%.