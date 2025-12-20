Officially winter this Sunday morning

Good morning and happy Winter, everyone!

Starting at 10:03 this morning, the Winter Solstice will officially be upon us, ringing in the new season.

Thankfully, we will see less harsh Winter-like conditions as we step out the door today. Temperatures will start off chilly, with the 20s and mostly clear conditions overnight. Some warmth will move in for midday and late afternoon, with the 40s expected. If you are headed out to M & T, make sure to dress in layers. Highs are expected to reach near 50 degrees for late afternoon, but with winds from the West, it will make it feel cooler than the actual temperature.

Happy Winter!