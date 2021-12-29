Two Rounds of Rain Today

BALTIMORE — A boundary is stalled out to the south of the region, which is keeping extra cloud cover on tap. Expect off and on shower chances this morning with better rain activity arriving late tonight through early Thursday morning. Daytime highs will be above normal for today, in the low to mid-50s! The front sinks farther south and clearing will commence during late-afternoon/evening hours. Keeping temperatures above average as we wrap up 2021, with highs climbing near 60° on New Year's Eve. The first day of 2022 will be rainy, breezy, cloudy, and mild with temperatures in the low to mid-60s! Staying breezy into Sunday with off and on shower chances. Turning drier and more seasonal early next week, with highs in the 40s.

Stay Tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers, mainly after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight Rain. Low around 44. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Rain likely, mainly before 7am. Cloudy, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night A chance of rain, mainly before 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Friday Night Rain likely, mainly after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

New Year's Day Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 41.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 45.