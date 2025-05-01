Off and on shower chances ahead

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! More clouds today with high temperatures in the upper-70s and low-80s. A warm front lifts north, sparking spotty showers and possible isolated storms this evening. A southerly breeze will bring temperatures back up into the mid-80s on Friday with spotty showers and storms later in the day. The weekend offers a renewed rain chance with storms and showers possible Saturday afternoon and evening. Another scattered rain chance is back Sunday along with a big cool down. 70s or better is back next week with a few spotty rain chances.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind 5-15 mph becoming south after midnight.

Friday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Saturday A chance of showers, then possibly a thunderstorm. High near 80.

Saturday Night Showers, then a chance of thunderstorms. Low around 59.

Sunday Showers likely, with thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Sunday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Monday Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Monday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Tuesday Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 75.